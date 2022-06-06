Telix Showcasing Innovation in Theranostics at SNMMI

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces its presence at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting to be held in Vancouver from June 11-14.

Gallium-based prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) imaging with positron emission tomography (PET) (PSMA-PET) will be a highlight of the meeting, where Telix is showcasing its PSMA-PET imaging agent, alongside presentations on clinical programs across prostate and breast cancers.

Telix Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Colin Hayward said, "I am pleased to see Telix's collaborative therapeutic and diagnostic research being recognised and presented at major international oncology and nuclear medicine conferences. Advancing care with a theranostic approach in patients with multiple cancer types, I am particularly looking forward to Telix's sponsored symposium on how the introduction of PSMA-PET has changed the landscape of prostate cancer management, featuring an expert panel moderated by Dr. Delphine Chen from Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, University of Washington."

SNMMI presentation details are as follows:

Sponsored Symposium: PSMA: the next frontier in Theranostics - transforming PCa care. Don't get left behind…

A renowned panel of Nuclear Medicine thought leaders moderated by Dr. Delphine Chen , Professor of Radiology, Director of Molecular Imaging, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, University of Washington will explore how the introduction of PSMA-PET has changed the landscape of Prostate Cancer Management including extensive Case Review.

Date & Time: Monday, 13 June, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm PDT ( 4.45 am – 5:45 am AEST).





Poster Presentation: Added diagnostic confidence of identifying prostate cancer metastases with Ga-68 PSMA-11 PET.

Date & Time: Saturday, June 11, 2022 , 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm PDT .

Presenter: Dr. Delphine Chen , Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Poster ID: 3605.





Oral Presentation: 18F-Fluciclovine and 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT for Detection of Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer: Interim Report from an Exploratory Trial .

Date & Time: Sunday, June 12, 2022 , 1:10 pm – 1:20 pm PDT ( 6:10 am – 6:20 am AEST).

Presenter: Dr. David Schuster , Emory University .

Presentation ID: 2592.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).[2] Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for this investigational candidate in Europe[3] and Canada.[4]

This announcement has been authorised for release by Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Notices

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other considerations that exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical studies, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; the commercialisation of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or a change in expectations or assumptions.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals name and logo are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates (all rights reserved).

[1] ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [2] ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [3] ASX disclosure 10 December 2021. [4] ASX disclosure 16 December 2020.

