True Classic Accelerates Growth with International Expansion into U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic , the leading direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, today announced its expansion into the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Shoppers in these markets can purchase True Classic apparel directly from its website via the online shopping platform, Shopify, starting this week.

Founded in 2019 by Ryan Bartlett, Nick Ventura and Matt Winnick, True Classic has grown exponentially, experiencing 6500% growth in 2020 and profitably growing from $0 to $150M in revenue and a $500M valuation. The DTC premium menswear brand has become the online destination of choice for more than 1 million customers across the United States who seek premium and reasonably-priced fitted tees, crews, v-necks, long-sleeves and more. The company recently crossed the two million mark in orders, a testament to its explosive growth.

"Our strategic priorities include expansion into new markets and geographies," said Ryan Barlett, True Classic's co-founder and CEO. "This milestone is an important step as we drive brand growth internationally. To date, we've been incredibly successful because we are a people-first company that over-indexes on customer value. Top-notch customer service has been a key pillar of our business since the start and will be instrumental as we move ahead."

True Classic offers a casual and modern menswear line known for its soft and buttery fabrics, intentional fit and versatility. Contemporary, athletic cuts highlight the male physique as the fit is tight around the chest, shoulders and arms, and then tapers off toward the bottom. True Classic offers inclusive sizing, from sizes S-2XL, with price points at around $23 a shirt and hassle-free returns on all products.

This week, customers in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can browse True Classic's entire collection of premium menswear at www.trueclassictees.com .

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, with headquarters in Los Angeles, True Classic is a direct-to-consumer premium menswear company reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft, fitted tees, crews, v-necks, long-sleeves that are intentionally designed to fit all men's body types. True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com.

