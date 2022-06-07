Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Receives Revocation of Cease Trade Order from the BC Securities Commission

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) announces that it received a Revocation Order for the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (FFCTO) from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) on June 1, 2022. The Company filed the necessary continuous disclosure documents required under the legislation and is legally authorized to continue trading its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

All official documents required by the BCSC were filed on May 30, 2022. The company is in good financial standing, and its statements are available to be viewed at www.sedar.com .

Rudy Mazzocchi, Chairman and CEO stated, "Due to these unanticipated circumstances, the Company was unable to facilitate the timely filing of the required Annual Filings leading to the CTO. However, due to the determined efforts of our financial team, auditors, and dedicated support from the officers and directors of the Company, the situation was resolved in a timely manner. As we ensure the proper processes and procedures are in place to avoid future filing delays, the Company continues to focus on critical clinical, business development, and commercialization efforts to optimize shareholder value."

For additional information on the FFCTO, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2022.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Asep Inc. anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that proper procedures and processes are in place to avoid future filing delays, that our products enable the early and timely identification of severe sepsis, that medical professionals will be able to detect severe sepsis more quickly with our products compared to other products, that early detection will reduce overall morbidity and mortality rates, and that our therapeutics cover a broad range of applications. Asep Inc. believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: that our products and technology fails to work as expected or at all; that the intended benefits of our products are not as extensive as expected or there at all; that our technology and products prove to be too expensive to implement broadly; that customers do not adapt our products for being too complex, costly, or not fitting with their current products or plans; our competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for early detection of sepsis or treatment of bacterial infections; increased costs and expenses; inability to retain qualified employees; inability to raise the funds needed to fund our business plan, product development and commercialization; our technology may not be protected to the extend expected; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Asep Inc.'s public disclosure documents, copies of which are available on Asep Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Asep Inc. undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

