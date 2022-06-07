Digimarc and Sealed Air Partner to Transform the Consumer Goods Industry through Smart Packaging

Global Brands Can Now Benefit from the Power of Product Digitization at Scale

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) today announced the company has partnered with global digital printing and digital packaging leader, Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE), to bring product digitization to markets like food proteins, eCommerce fulfillment, industrials, and consumer goods at scale through smart packaging.

Product digitization allows brands to maximize the value of every package to deliver on consumer demands for authenticity, sustainability, and personalized consumer experiences. Product digitization also drives operational improvements by illuminating a product's supply chain journey.

Today's announcement follows on the heels of April's launch of prismiq ™, SEE's innovative digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing, and smart packaging. Combining prismiq ™ with Digimarc's leading product digitization platform provides the industry with a complete end-to-end smart packaging solution.

"Brand owners understand that physical products are powerful, direct-to-consumer channels of communication. Digimarc's new joint offering with SEE makes the brand-consumer connection easier than ever," said Curt Schacker, Global Head of Digital Printing and Packaging, Digimarc. "Smart packaging also allows for smart supply chains, enabling operational efficiencies not available with the status quo. We chose to partner with SEE because of the leadership the company demonstrates in printing variable, serialized flexible packaging at mass scale, a cornerstone of any smart packaging initiative."

According to a recent Censuswide survey of 4,064 consumers in the United States and United Kingdom, 73% of consumers said being able to verify that a product is authentic is important with over half (56%) stating transparency into how and where a product is made (ethical production) influences purchasing decisions. Sixty percent of respondents indicated being able to recycle packaging is important. *

"The work we are doing with SEE enables consumers to confirm product authenticity, access product origin and provenance information, and verify critical sustainability information that today's consumers crave in the quest for brand integrity and circularity," said Schacker.

Why Smart Packaging?

Smart packaging allows every product to be 'born digital' at the time of manufacture. By giving every product item a unique digital identity in the product cloud, brands can realize the benefits of product digitization, such as ensuring a product's authenticity, improving a product's circularity, powering a smarter supply chain, and opening an owned-media channel for direct-to-consumer engagement and the delivery of contextualized experiences. At the same time, brands receive invaluable, real-time data intelligence to drive future sales, marketing, and other key business strategies.

"By combining Digimarc's leading product digitization platform and watermarking technology with our new digital printing and packaging solution, prismiq ™, and our proven packaging expertise, we are expediting our digital packaging efforts to deliver a complete, end-to-end solution for brands and consumers," said Carrie Giaimo, Vice President of Digital Business Development at SEE.

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions systems help promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE™ Touchless Automation™ solutions and prismiq™ brand smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE's Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and automation, creates value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are also committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About Digimarc

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

*SOURCE: Censuswide surveyed 4,064 general consumers in the United States and United Kingdom in an April 2022 poll sponsored by Digimarc

