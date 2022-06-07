Hexaware Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a reputed research and advisory firm known for its industry expertise, has named Hexaware a Leader in Salesforce Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket and Salesforce Managed Application Services for Midmarket in their ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report.

The pandemic has forced organizations to digitize their manual processes and focus on providing a smooth customer experience. Salesforce is one of the leading providers of cloud-based application systems in the form of Software as a Service (SaaS) and enables organizations to deliver a seamless customer experience. Salesforce's portfolio is rapidly growing, focusing on aligning its offering with diverse industries and a strong network of partnerships within the ecosystem.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report evaluates implementation capabilities, competitive differentiators, and business cases of Salesforce's partner providers. With its demonstrated reputation and reliable expertise, Hexaware emerges as one of the leading partner providers for Salesforce solutions.

About Hexaware's Salesforce Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, the report states, "Hexaware offers strong Salesforce implementation capabilities, primarily for industry-oriented applications."

For Hexaware's Salesforce Managed Application Services for Midmarket, the report mentions, "Hexaware provides comprehensive and reliable application services for Salesforce with focus on efficiency by automation."

Expressing delight at this recognition, Rupesh Mithani, SVP and Global Salesforce Practice Head, said, "This recognition is a monument to many minds with a shared vision of delivering exceptional service. Leveraging our expertise in Salesforce to transform the customer experience, we will continue to own our game and strengthen our Salesforce capabilities."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.