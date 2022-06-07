Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Exhibit at Realcomm 2022 Demonstrates Why Smart Restrooms Matter

Onvation®, the No. 1 ranked1 smart restroom solution, optimizes restroom servicing as employees return to the office

ROSWELL, Ga., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional™ announced today that it will partner with GOJO Industries to exhibit Onvation® smart restroom technology at the Realcomm 2022 expo, debuting its solutions to help facilities in North America meet the diverse challenges of numerous workplaces as they embrace employees returning to the office.

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ will showcase its Onvation® connected restroom solution at Realcomm 2022. (PRNewswire)

Onvation, a connected software solution, proactively controls and optimizes restroom servicing, provides the intelligence and flexibility needed to deliver world-class facility management and improve operational efficiencies, and helps organizations meet their sustainability goals. This is increasingly important as offices and employers face labor shortages, unpredictable building occupancy rates and increased hygiene expectations. Realcomm trade show attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Onvation's state-of-the-art technology through in-booth demonstrations on how this smart restroom solution provides a series of benefits to both building users and building management.

"Realcomm is the perfect venue to demonstrate the capabilities of Onvation in helping the commercial real estate industry adopt innovative solutions, such as Onvation, that will help to bring employees back to offices and adapt to working outside of their homes again," said Juliet Hollyhurst, Onvation's Business Operations Leader. "Onvation notifications and data insights can help to alleviate post-COVID-19 pandemic hygiene concerns and enable building owners and managers to proactively maintain safe, healthy, clean restrooms that delight their building occupants."

Onvation leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance restroom servicing efficiency with data-driven, connected software. It monitors, analyzes and measures information that directly impacts labor efficiencies and staffing levels as well as visitor experience and hygiene. Through sensors mounted inside of Kimberly-Clark Professional and GOJO Industries' PURELL® smart dispensers, the Onvation solution actively monitors restroom traffic as well as supplies of soap, toilet tissue and hand towels, and then provides real-time data to alert staff when product levels are low and service is needed.

Through real-time notifications, restrooms with Onvation technology save time and resources, ensuring dispensers are only serviced when needed. As Kimberly-Clark Professional research suggests, cleaners could spend 25% of their 8-hour shift checking dispensers in an average building. Onvation reduces the time spent on this task by more than 90% per year.2 Onvation helps facilities to achieve up to 75% fewer visitor complaints and contributes to organizations' sustainability goals with up to 80% waste reduction.3

"In today's workplaces, technology is changing the way facilities are managed, allowing janitorial teams and operations managers to work smarter – not harder," said Hollyhurst. "We're thrilled to be at Realcomm for the first time, where we have the opportunity to connect directly with our customers and demonstrate the impact Onvation can have on properties that harness the power of smart, connected solutions."

The Realcomm expo serves as the premier industry event focused on automated business solutions and state-of-the-art enterprise technologies for the commercial and corporate real estate industry.

Experience Onvation at booth #925 in the Realcomm healthy buildings pavilion. Learn more at www.KCProfessional.com/Onvation.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About GOJO Industries

GOJO Industries helps the world experience greater health and wellness by leveraging our 75 years of experience to continually introduce improved ways to keep hands, and the surfaces they frequently touch, clean. The clearest example of this commitment is our PURELL® brand – a badge of hand and surface hygiene that is implicitly trusted in hospitals, restaurants, schools, businesses, airports, entertainment venues, and homes throughout the world. That clear focus paired with three generations of family leadership willing to continually invest in our business allows us to create true sustainable value that benefits society and continue our growth trajectory. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO.com.

1 Based on Kimberly-Clark Professional US customer survey August 2021.

2 Based on analysis of current Onvation customers.

3 As demonstrated in alpha and beta testing.

Kimberly-Clark Professional Logo. (PRNewswire)

