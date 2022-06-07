NeuroTrauma Sciences Presents Update on Neuroprotective Compounds NTS-104 and NTS-105 at the 12th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of disease-modifying therapeutic candidates to treat the devastating effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI), today provided an update on the development of its lead drug candidates NTS-104 and NTS-105 in traumatic brain injury. Tom J. Parry, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Science Officer, presented recent results during an oral session at the 12th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference held in Washington, DC.

In this presentation, Dr. Parry discussed recent advances in the development of novel neurosteroids for the treatment of TBI, including preclinical data for its novel neuroactive small molecules NTS-104 and NTS-105, which NeuroTrauma Sciences is developing for acute, subacute and chronic brain injury treatment. The presentation is available on the NTS website, www.neurotraumasciences.com.

Highlights of Dr. Parry's oral presentation:

NTS-104 is a novel, water-soluble prodrug that converts rapidly to NTS-105 in plasma

NTS-105 is a novel, potent neurosteroid that crosses the blood-brain barrier

NTS-105 has nanomolar affinity for PR nuclear hormone receptors

Administration of NTS-104 following TBI or stroke in rats improves functional outcomes and lesion volume

NTS-104 administration reduces acute inflammatory mediators and inflamed cerebrovascular endothelial cell markers

Efficacy has been demonstrated in multiple independent laboratories and models

NTS-104 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in Q4 2022

NTS-104 has an issued composition-of-matter patent; NTS-104 and NTS-105 have issued method of use patents

"Traumatic brain injuries elicit complex pathologies and represent a major cause of death and disability," said Dr. Parry. "Preclinical data for NTS-104 and NTS-105 demonstrate improved functional outcomes in TBI and offer promise for the treatment of these pathologies."

About NTS-104 / NTS-105

NTS-104 is a novel molecule that has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of ischemic stroke and acute TBI. NTS-104, a soluble prodrug, is readily delivered to the bloodstream where it is converted to the active neurosteroid NTS-105. NTS-105 rapidly enters the brain at concentrations sufficient to modulate key target receptors, protecting neurons from inflammation, ischemia and programmed cell death.

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences (NTS) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to address the range of deficits caused by stroke and traumatic brain injury. These remain areas of high unmet need for millions of patients worldwide who have limited therapeutic options to alleviate the cognitive, functional, and neurobehavioral effects resulting from these insults. By following the science and leveraging our insights into the pathophysiology of the injured brain, NTS is advancing a pipeline of candidates targeting acute, subacute and chronic stroke and TBI. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

