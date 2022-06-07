Real Estate Tech Brokerage Radius Launches Texas Operations; Veteran Houston Agents Sharon Seline Wright and Kelly McQuerry Henderson Join as Founding Members

Texas is the fifth state Radius has expanded to as part of aggressive national growth plans following $13M Series A funding

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius , the tech-enabled brokerage that lets real estate professionals keep 100 percent of their commissions, today announced it has launched in Houston with Sharon Seline Wright and Kelly McQuerry Henderson joining the brokerage. The Houston launch marks Radius' entry into Texas on the heels of a $13 million Series A fundraise.

Sharon Seline Wright and Kelly McQuerry Henderson represent almost four decades of combined Houston real estate experience. Their contributions to the Houston community extend far beyond helping buyers become homeowners and working with homeowners to sell their homes. They are both prominent mentors and coaches to other real estate professionals in the area. Their expertise and deep knowledge of the Houston market will fuel Radius' growth in the region and across Texas.

"The past two and a half years have caused the world and our lives to change dramatically. It not only changed the real estate market, but the way we all do business," said Sharon Seline Wright. "Now, more than ever, I need to continue investing in and developing my business to best meet my client's needs. That means finding solutions that will not only solve for today's current climate, but sustain us for the future. Radius is that solution."

"I am thrilled to be partnering with such a forward-thinking, innovative brokerage," said Kelly McQuerry Henderson. "I am very excited to bring Radius to Houston and the state of Texas. Change is good in business, and with Radius I will be able to invest in the growth of my business and take it to the next level."

Radius is a full service, modern brokerage that enables real estate professionals to keep 100 percent of their commissions while providing the coaching, community, and technology that agents and their teams need to grow their business. The brokerage empowers entrepreneurial real estate professionals with integrated technology, mentorship, recruiting, financial services and marketing resources to build and amplify their own brand.

"We're thrilled to have Kelly and Sharon on board with us here in Houston to launch our Texas operations," said Barb Hindle, Chief Brokerage Officer at Radius. "Kelly and Sharon's deep experience in real estate, paired with their entrepreneurial drive make them each perfect partners for us as we look to expand here in Houston and the state. I look forward to watching their continued growth and success with Radius."

Dedicated to developing the whole agent, Radius helped real estate professionals and their teams close more than $400 million in sales in the first quarter of 2022, representing 213 percent quarterly growth. Radius' referral network has generated $25 billion in referral commissions in the last three years. The company has doubled revenue in the last five months, and seen 300 percent revenue growth year-over-year.

Radius currently operates in California, Colorado, Georgia, Oregon and now Texas. Building on its real estate social network of more than 85,000 agents nationwide, Radius plans to further expand across the U.S. to places like Florida, Washington and more.

About Radius

Radius is the premier tech-driven brokerage firm for real estate professionals eager to grow their brands and profits. From networking opportunities to agent training to white-glove services for buyers and sellers, Radius is poised to help real estate professionals grow their businesses while saving them time. Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.

