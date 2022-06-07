SPRO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

SPRO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 28, 2021 to May 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SPRO:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spero-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28135&from=4

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - SPRO NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data submitted in support of the New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's product candidate, Tebipenem HBr, were insufficient to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero's operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Spero you have until July 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Spero securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SPRO lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/spero-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28135&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm