Wells Fargo awards $850K to American Indian Graduate Center

The Center for Native Scholarships and the national bank continue their joint efforts to empower Native students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Indian Graduate Center, the largest Native scholarship provider in the United States, and Wells Fargo continue their partnership with an $850,000, one-year contract that aims to empower hundreds of Native students in pursuing higher education.

"For two decades, Wells Fargo has been a trusted and dedicated partner in the advancement of Native students to achieve their academic goals and pursue their career aspirations. Through this partnership, striving Native students have been able to advance their education with opportunities in obtaining their undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees," said American Indian Graduate Center CEO, Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes).

"As a leader helping to empower Native scholars pursue higher education, the American Indian Graduate Center is paving the way for aspiring young leaders of our nation," said Gigi Dixon, Executive Vice President, Head of External Engagement, Wells Fargo's Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion. "At Wells Fargo, we value and promote diversity and inclusion in all aspects of business and at all levels. Our strategic investment in AIGC is helping students achieve their lifelong educational aspirations, and we are proud to work with AIGC as they continue to impact the landscape of higher education."

Since initiating a partnership with the San Francisco-based financial services firm, American Indian Graduate Center has given over $6.5 million in scholarships, academic support services, and pandemic relief to Native scholars pursuing higher education. The organizations have collaborated to produce a variety of programming initiatives, including the virtual College Readiness Programs for Native high school students, the academic coaching program Rising Native Graduates for undergraduate scholars applying for graduate and professional school, and an online Student Resource Center for navigating students' college journey.

The collaboration between American Indian Graduate Center and Wells Fargo has created a collective impact on over 18,000 American Indian Graduate Center students and alumni. In February 2023, Wells Fargo will be sponsoring a 50th Gala organization event in Washington, DC. With the upcoming event, Wells Fargo is looking forward to being involved with more student-centered events next year as well.

"I am a recipient of your undergraduate scholarship. Now, I am a graduate of Wells College! With a B.A. in History, I am off to [the] Marines to see if officer training is in my future and later – law school," said Birk Albert in a postcard sent to American Indian Graduate Center.

American Indian Graduate Center is a national private 501(c)(3) non-profit providing scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native undergraduate, graduate, and professional students throughout the United States. American Indian Graduate Center and American Indian Graduate Center Scholars have awarded more than $350 million in scholarships since inception and are proud to empower Native students from over 500 Tribes in all 50 states with educational funding and academic support services.

