Bell Partners Appoints TJ Parker to Lead Research and Data Analytics

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Partners Inc., one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, today announced the appointment of TJ Parker as Senior Vice President, Research and Data Analytics. In this new role, Ms. Parker will be responsible for leading Bell's research and data analytics capabilities, where her work will inform investment opportunities, community management and the strategic planning process. Ms. Parker will report to Nickolay Bochilo, EVP of Investments, and work directly with Bell Partners' investment and portfolio management teams.

Ms. Parker joins Bell Partners with extensive experience in the real estate sector. She previously was Managing Director for Real Estate Research with Barings, a global investment manager, where she was a senior member of the research team for the last seven years. Prior to joining Barings, Ms. Parker spent three years as an Assistant Risk Manager at Hartford Investment Management Company. Ms. Parker is a CFA and a CAIA charter holder. She earned an MBA in Investment Management from The Ohio State University and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Bangalore, India.

"We are thrilled to welcome TJ to Bell Partners as we continue to enhance our research and data analytics capabilities," said Lili Dunn, President and CEO of Bell Partners. "With her strong background in research and portfolio analysis, as well as her depth of experience in institutional real estate, TJ will be a valuable addition to our team."

From a management portfolio of over 70,000 apartments, Bell Partners has access to detailed, real-time information which readily identifies trends in apartment fundamentals by submarket. Proprietary dashboards and advanced reporting allow the company to access and organize a voluminous database of information, evaluate trends, adjust business tactics, and provide clear visibility on performance. Bell Partners utilizes leading-edge technology to transform operational and financial data into actionable information which is used across the company for investment screening, annual business planning and market analysis, ultimately driving strong investment performance.

