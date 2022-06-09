Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Shop the Look" App

New Link In Bio App Lets Creators Build A Dedicated Storefront With Tag-Based Products And Photos

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Shop the Look, a new app that gives creators within the fashion space the ability to create an instant storefront directly from their Link in Bio.

Shop The Look on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Shop the Look is a photo-based storefront where lifestyle creators, artists, and models can showcase and sell their latest looks and trends to their audience. Creators can upload an image that includes the item(s) they wish to sell and then tag each item in the photo with the item's details, including a title, description, and the URL for where it can be purchased. Clicking on a tag reveals more information about the item.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Shop The Look on the Koji App Store

Shop The Look: How to Turn Your Fashion Photos into Revenue via Your Link In Bio

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji