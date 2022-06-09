Health Union Launches First-of-its-Kind Social Health Network

Largest network of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals reimagines ways to drive connections, amplify voices within healthcare industry

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the leader in social health, announces the launch of its Social Health Network, a broad reaching community for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals with the goal of bringing empathy, support and humanity to the healthcare industry. The Social Health Network ( SocialHealthNetwork.com ) continues Health Union's tradition of bringing people together in the shared experience of driving unique and impactful conversations about health, while expanding opportunities for health leaders to raise awareness, share knowledge and help others.

Health Union Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Health Union) (PRNewswire)

Health Union's Social Health Network represents a significant milestone that furthers the company's mission to help people with chronic and complex conditions live better, providing a mutually beneficial impact for both health leaders and the healthcare industry. By combining the powerful impact of Health Union's proven online health community model with WEGO Health's Patient Leader Network, Health Union further cements its commitment to social health - the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey.

Health Union's Social Health Network offers health leaders - a mixture of patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals - opportunities to participate in panels and networking events, as well as other external opportunities to amplify their voices and positively impact the healthcare industry. In addition to these opportunities, participants will have access to free online courses, webinars and other resources.

All of these opportunities and resources, as well as engagement and discussions, can be found on SocialHealthNetwork.com and within the community's corresponding social media channels.

"Through our research and more than a decade of working closely with health leaders impacted by a variety of chronic and complex health conditions, we know just how influential their experiences can be on the health journeys of others," said Amrita Bhowmick, Health Union's chief community officer. "Launching the Social Health Network gives Health Union the ability to expand the power of social health while empowering patient leaders to use their voices in a way that will positively reshape the healthcare ecosystem."

For nearly 15 years, the Patient Leader Network - an extensive group of patients and caregivers, across virtually all health conditions and topics - helped to elevate the patient voice across the healthcare industry. All members will automatically become part of the Social Health Network, which will retain the features and opportunities previously offered through WEGO Health and open up new opportunities with the inclusion of healthcare industry professionals.

Any new patients, caregivers or healthcare professionals interested in joining the Social Health Network can visit SocialHealthNetwork.com to learn more.

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Union