Live From Times Square, It's What Chocolate and Peanut Butter Dreams are Made Of: Reese's NEW Stuff Your Cup Experience

Live From Times Square, It's What Chocolate and Peanut Butter Dreams are Made Of: Reese's NEW Stuff Your Cup Experience

Just in time for summer, the Reese's brand unveils its newest, and arguably most delicious attraction at Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is better than a delicious Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? Nothing, of course! But now we're offering a customizable, one-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup! Reese's is bringing the Reese's Stuff Your Cup experience, and its world-famous peanut cup butter, to Times Square. The mouth-watering ingredients to create this delicious, completely personalized, giant-sized treat are traveling to New York direct from the Reese's factory. New Yorkers and visitors alike can now have the Reese's experience of a lifetime, just in time for summer.

Hershey's Chocolate World (PRNewsfoto/Hershey's Chocolate World) (PRNewswire)

What is Reese's Stuff Your Cup? It's only the ultimate experience for any Reese's lover. A one-of-a-kind experience where Reese's fans are invited to dream big and make their own one-pound, over-the-top Reese's Peanut Butter Cup creation, featuring Reese's peanut cup butter directly from the factory in Hershey, PA. Now open, the attraction offers exclusive access to the special peanut cup butter that until now has not been found outside of Hershey, PA or a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. At a price of $24.95 per cup, the new experience arrives just in time to make this summer the most delicious one yet!

The journey begins at Times Square Hershey's Chocolate World's new and first-ever dedicated Reese's experience – the key to chocolate and peanut cup butter paradise! Once inside, fans can select from a wide variety of delicious mix-ins such as Reese's Pieces, marshmallows, cookie bits and for the first time, potato chips. A Reese's tasteologist will then expertly fold in the authentic Reese's peanut cup butter into the beloved oversized chocolate shell.

"The wait is over! Reese's Stuff Your Cup is coming to the biggest city in the U.S. – a match made in chocolate and peanut butter heaven. We're inviting tourists and Reese's superfans to make their dreams come true in a whole new way by creating their very own one-pound Reese's Cup," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, Hershey's Chocolate World. "This is such a unique and personalized experience that caters to every single chocolate and peanut butter lover -- whether you love a sweet mix-in like Reese's Pieces, or a salty kick with, for the first-time-ever, potato chips."

Starting Monday, June 13, fans who just can't get enough of their perfect Reese's combinations can enter for a chance to have their very own ultimate creation featured on the menu in both Times Square and Hershey, PA locations, receive an official diploma from Reese's University, and a free Reese's Stuff Your Cup treat. All they need to do is share a photo of their creation and tag Hershey's Chocolate World on Instagram @hersheyschocolateworld or Twitter @chocolateworld with the hashtags #StuffYourCupCreation and #Sweepstakes.

Rules and How to Enter

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 6/13/22 and ends 9/2/22. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 East Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

Chocolate and peanut butter fanatics can also visit Reese's Stuff Your Cup at the flagship Hershey's Chocolate World location in Hershey, PA. To learn more about new and beloved offerings at Hershey's Chocolate World, visit chocolateworld.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

A first look at the brand NEW Reese’s Stuff Your Cup experience now open at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

Reese's Stuff Your Cup NYC Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company; Hershey's Chocolate World