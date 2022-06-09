Perdue Foundation Grant Supports New Educational Duck Pond at Hope Springs Farm for People with Developmental Disabilities in Central Pennsylvania

SALISBURY, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A $2,500 grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, will help support the construction of a duck pond at Hope Springs Farm in Hershey, Pa., to enhance education about environmental preservation and the importance of protecting wildlife. The donation is part of the company's Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

"Everyone deserves to live a life of meaning," said Colby Zimmerman, executive director of Hope Springs Farm. "The mission of Hope Springs Farm is to provide adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism, our Growers, a meaningful day through joyful group activities in a family farm setting and in our community."

By expanding Growers' abilities through essential farm chores (animal and plant care, gardening and other horticultural activities), and hands-on learning activities (cooking, canning, baking and nutritional training), Hope Springs Farm aims to help them achieve their individual goals, Zimmerman said.

The funds will be used to create a safe and healthy duck pond that will be 10 feet by 15 feet.

"This project will establish a safe environment for the wild ducks that live on the farm and a healthy and protected observation space for the adults with disabilities that are served here," said Zimmerman. "At the pond, we will educate the Growers on the importance of protecting wildlife habitats, and how these practices improve quality of both human and animal life."

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, praised the work of Hope Springs Farm.

"Hope Springs Farm is such a wonderful community asset. We are happy to help them create a new duck pond and observation area for the clients they serve," she said. "We know how many smiles this will create in the future."

