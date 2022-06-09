Steelcase Recognized for Outstanding Environmental Sustainability Practices

Company wins EcoVadis Gold, EPA WasteWise award, listed on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and accepted as a U.S. Department of Energy' Better Climate Challenge partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Steelcase announced a series of recent awards and recognitions that celebrate the company's commitment to designing products that have less impact on the planet and its work to reduce climate change.

"We're delighted to be recognized both nationally and internationally for the work we've done and progress we continue to make," said Mary Ellen Mika, director of sustainability for Steelcase. "While there's much more to accomplish, hitting these milestones energizes us as we keep to our commitment to limit the impact of climate change through sustainable practices across our business."

EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, scored Steelcase at a Gold level, placing it in the top four percent of companies assessed globally. The EcoVadis rating is awarded based on the themes of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Most notably, the company was recognized for its overall sustainability achievements, including its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions as approved through the independent Science-Based Targets Initiative. This is the second year Steelcase has been recognized by EcoVadis with a Gold award.

Steelcase also received the EPA's WasteWise Award in the large business category for outstanding leadership in reducing the amount of waste going to landfills and incinerators for disposal. The company was recognized for its commitment to scrap reduction in manufacturing, with a 25% reduction in fiscal year 2022.

Additionally, Steelcase has been recognized on the 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. The CDP is a not-for-profit organization that runs the global environmental disclosure system for business and local governments. Steelcase was recently recognized in the top eight percent of reporting companies for its work with suppliers to tackle climate change. Additionally, for calendar year 2021, Steelcase received the highest grade among the contract furniture industry for overall environmental transparency and action.

Finally, the U.S. Department of Energy recognized Steelcase as a partner in the Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge for committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the company by at least 50% within 10 years and to work with the DOE to share successful solutions and decarbonization strategies. As a partner, Steelcase is one of more than 50 organizations across the U.S. economy that are stepping up to the challenge and driving real-world action toward a low-carbon future.

"We believe in protecting our environment in everything we do. Our products and operations are designed around smart material choices, addressing embodied carbon, reducing packaging waste and preparing for a circular economy," continued Mika. "Our commitment to the planet can be seen through real actions, including our work with these great organizations."

In its commitment to transparency of its products and processes, Steelcase recently announced it has the most BIFMA LEVEL-certified products in the contract furniture manufacturing industry. BIFMA LEVEL is a multi-attribute standard that provides a comprehensive approach to measure product materials and chemicals, manufacturing processes and the social responsibility commitments of an organization. Additionally, the company also boasts 283 products listed on the Origin database, the world's largest product material data hub. Those products make up the vast majority of the company's sales, and 86 percent of them can be found on the Mindfulmaterials library, a database for the industry's most sustainable products.

Steelcase creates products that are good for people and good for the world. The company's products and operations are designed around a commitment to reduce climate change, reinforced by sustainable practices across our value chain. Learn more at this Steelcase website.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

Contact: Chiara Licari

Steelcase, 616.406.6494

clicari@steelcase.com

