Taseko Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) ("Taseko" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Additionally, the Company announces that Rita Maguire has been elected to the Board.

Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko, commented, "I am pleased to announce that Rita Maguire has joined our Board, after serving as General Counsel for our Florence Copper project since 2014. Her legal background with a focus on water resources and regulatory matters in Arizona makes her a very strong addition to our Board of Directors as we advance the Florence Copper Project towards commercial production."

Ms. Maguire is a practicing attorney in Phoenix, Arizona focusing her legal practice in the areas of water, environmental, mining and administrative law. Ms. Maguire represents clients in legal matters involving regulatory compliance and permitting, water management and conservation, environmental litigation, and land use planning. Ms. Maguire has served as the founding President and CEO of the Arizona Center for Public Policy, as Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources and as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Fife Symington. She began her career with Conoco-Phillips, in the International Crude Oil Trading Department at its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Ms. Maguire holds three degrees from Arizona State University: a Juris Doctorate received in 1988, a Masters in Business Administration received in 1979, and a Bachelor of Science received in 1977. She was awarded an AV-Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, and was awarded the Michael J. Brophy Distinguished Service Award by the Environmental Law and Natural Resources Section of the Arizona State Bar. In 2001, Ms. Maguire was awarded the Outstanding Alumnus of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law.

A total of 149,948,862 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 52.4% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the approval of the shareholder rights plan, the advisory resolution on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay), and the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director % Votes in Favour Anu Dhir 94.6% Robert A. Dickinson 90.1% Russell E. Hallbauer 90.8% Kenneth Pickering 97.1% Rita Maguire 98.0% Stuart McDonald 98.1% Peter C. Mitchell 97.9% Ronald W. Thiessen 96.2%

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

