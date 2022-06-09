YourCoach.Health Introduces the Rita and Gene Presman Memorial Scholarship Program, Sponsoring 15 Sittings for the NBC-HWC Exam

The company will offer five individuals full exam sponsorship, plus exam preparation courses and resources, three times per year

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCoach.Health, the industry's only operating system for behavior change, powered by health coaches, today introduced the Rita and Gene Presman Memorial Scholarship Program, providing financial and exam support to 15 coaches yearly who are pursuing their NBC-HWC credentials.

"We recognize that the National Board certification is one of the most respected professional credentials available to health coaches. Hundreds of coaches on our platform are currently pursuing or have pursued their certification and we want to grow that number exponentially," shared Eugene Borukhovich, COO of YourCoach.Health. "It's always been our mission to make health coaching more accessible to the global population by 2030, and a huge part of that is ensuring cost is never a barrier for those who want to become a certified health and wellness coach. This is just another step forward towards that goal."

Applications will be collected three times per year through a carefully vetted process on the YourCoach website , just before each exam sitting. Five coaches will be selected based on need and merit during each term and individuals can be self-nominated or nominated by their peers.

Winners will have their NBC-HWC exam seat fully covered through the scholarship and will also receive exclusive exam preparation materials and resources, including curated group study sessions. NBC-HWC and YourCoach Director of Health Coaching Operations, Ashlee Honeycutt, will oversee all materials development and lead regular review sessions, ensuring content aligns with the most up-to-date exam material.

"This scholarship program is near and dear to my heart for many reasons," shared YourCoach.Health CEO & Founder, Marina Borukhovich. "First and foremost, we created it to honor my late parents who were endlessly committed to continued education and affording opportunities for their loved ones. It's a privilege to provide these unique educational opportunities in their namesake, empowering even more individuals to become health coaches and fulfilling our goal of furthering the Health Coaching Revolution. As a mission-driven company, this is another exciting proof-point in our commitment to health coaches worldwide."

Submissions for the first-ever scholarship window will be accepted through July 11 and winners will be announced on YourCoach social media, with their permission, on July 15. For more details on the program and to apply please visit https://yourcoach.health/nbchwc-scholarship/ .

