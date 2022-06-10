31st Annual RSA Conference Brought Together Thousands of Industry Experts and Business Professionals to Advance Awareness and Understanding of Critical Cybersecurity Issues

SAN FRANCISCO , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today concluded its 31st annual event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The year's event attracted over 26,000 attendees, including 600+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors, and over 400 members of the media. Throughout the week, attendees networked on the expo floor and participated in keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars, and special events.

Several of the most pressing topics discussed during this year's Conference included issues surrounding privacy and surveillance, the positive and negative impacts of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the nuances of risk and policy, and cybersecurity-focused innovations across crypto and blockchain.

"RSA Conference plays a critical role in bringing the cybersecurity industry together. As cyberattacks grow in frequency and sophistication, it's imperative that practitioners and experts across the public and private sector convene to hear unique perspectives to help address today's biggest challenges," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "We're committed to providing a year-round platform for the community to engage, learn and access content, whether it's online through RSAC 365 or at in-person events, as we all work together to contend with whatever cybersecurity challenges come next."

RSA Conference 2022 highlights include:

34 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and South Stage keynotes brought highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience.

600+ speakers across 350+ sessions and nearly 400 exhibitors on the expo floors.

Key session and seminar presentations included:

Talon Cyber Security being named "RSA Conference 2022's Most Innovative Startup" by the Innovation Sandbox's judges' panel comprised of technology, venture and security industry thought leaders.

Cynthia Dwork , professor of Computer Science at the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University , and Moni Naor , professor of Computer Science at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel . The Award for Excellence in the field of Mathematics co-sponsored by IACR being given to:, professor of Computer Science at the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at, and, professor of Computer Science at the Weizmann Institute of Science in

Alan Paller , the founder of SANS and former President of the SANS Technology Institute. The Lifetime Achievement Award being given to, the founder of SANS and former President of the SANS Technology Institute.

RSAC College Day welcoming over 300 college students, recent grads and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events and experience RSA Conference sessions and the expo floor.

"RSA Conference is where the world talks security, and this week has been an amazing example of the importance of this event to our community," said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair at RSA Conference and Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners. "Our independent program committee works tirelessly all year to ensure that the content our participants receive, engage with and debate delivers actionable insights to make businesses, individuals, and society safer. Thank you to all who came and participated – we look forward to seeing you again in San Francisco next year."

RSA Conference 2023 will take place April 24-27, 2023 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

RSAC EXHIBITOR AND PARTNER QUOTES:

"RSAC 2022 provided a much-needed opportunity to see familiar faces from across the cybersecurity community, meet new members from all facets of the industry and hear refreshing perspectives on security issues. From the packed audience at the CrowdStrike keynote, to the non-stop both traffic, and the security professionals we spoke to, the energy was pumping as we had important, timely conversations on how to better protect the most critical areas of enterprise risk."

- Pamela Corcoran, Senior Director, Global Events at CrowdStrike

"It has been refreshing to see this year's RSA Conference once again bringing attendees together in person to share the latest innovations and thought leadership, which continues to mature the security industry. As digital transformation reshapes the way organizations operate, it's clear from many of the presentations and booth themes that all businesses truly are software businesses; thus, also working to manage the associated risk. The Synopsys team in attendance took part in numerous conversations with customers, partners, and prospects around how businesses can innovate and deliver value to customers that is powered by secure, reliable software that they can trust. The RSA Conference provides an incredible venue to explore these new opportunities, relationships, ideas, and strategies."

- Jason Schmitt, General Manager at Synopsys

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

