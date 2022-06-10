CICC Becomes the First Chinese Member of SIX Swiss Exchange

BEIJING, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) today announced that China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited (CICC UK) has joined SIX Swiss Exchange.

Xinhan Xia, CEO of China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited, said, "We are extremely pleased to be the first Chinese bank to become a member of SIX Swiss Exchange. It will enable us to better connect the capital markets and investors between China, Switzerland and Europe. This is another key milestone on CICC's ongoing journey of European and internationalization expansion."

CICC UK was established in 2009 and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. It provides a central platform from which CICC facilitates cross-border investment and financing services for an increasing number of clients from Europe, the Middle East and Africa who do business with China, and from China seeking cross-border investment in and financing from these regions.

Gregor Braun, Head of Sales Switzerland & Europe at SIX Swiss Exchange, commented, "I'm happy to welcome another new participant and wish CICC UK successful trading on our exchange. We offer our members an attractive securities universe, world-class technology and innovative trading services, which we'll keep developing – with them and for them."

SIX Swiss Exchange offers access to a wide range of trading segments including Equities, Bonds, Exchange Traded Funds, Mutual Funds and Sponsored Funds, Exchange Traded Products and Structured Products. SIX Swiss Exchange was named Exchange Group of the Year at the 2021 Financial News Trading & Tech Awards and has been nominated for three years in a row as Exchange of the Year at the FN Trading & Technology Awards.

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, research, private equity, asset management and wealth management. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

