The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Elects Francisco A. Aristeguieta to Board of Directors

WORCESTER, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced Francisco A. Aristeguieta has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective today.

Aristeguieta is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience in the banking and financial services industries. He currently serves as a special adviser for State Street Corporation, a leading provider of financial services to institutional investors worldwide, having stepped down recently as executive vice president. Aristeguieta served in various executive positions since joining State Street in 2019, including chief executive officer of State Street Institutional Services and executive vice president and chief executive officer of State Street International.

Before joining State Street, Aristeguieta served in several key executive roles over 25 years at Citigroup Inc., most recently as chief executive officer of Citigroup Asia Pacific, a leading universal bank in the region across institutional and consumer retail banking and broad financial services. During his time at Citigroup, Aristeguieta also served as chief executive officer of Citigroup Latin America, led Citigroup's Global Transaction Services Group in Latin America and Mexico, was chief executive officer of Citigroup Colombia, and head of the organization's Andean Region Cluster of countries, among other important roles.

"Francisco is a highly accomplished operating executive who will bring excellent and strong perspectives to our boardroom as we continue to support the advancement of The Hanover's mission and strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to the board," said Cynthia L. Egan, chair of the board of directors at The Hanover.

Aristeguieta received a bachelor's degree from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela and a master's degree in business administration from Brunel University in the United Kingdom. He began his career as a financial analyst with Petroleos de Venezuela. In addition, he previously served as vice chairman on the board of directors of Banco de Chile.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

