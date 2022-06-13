Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Rancho Cordova

The Amethyst, Pearl and Ammolite open for tours this weekend at Seasons at Montelena

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that three brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours this weekend at Seasons at Montelena (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMontelena). This vibrant new Rancho Cordova neighborhood offers five thoughtfully designed ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSAC), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Model tours

Prospective homebuyers and local agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Amethyst, Pearl and Ammolite model homes at Seasons at Montelena for Saturday, June 18, or Sunday, June 19. Visits can be booked by calling 916.472.7384 and making an appointment with a New Home Specialist.

More about Seasons at Montelena:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $500s

Five ranch and two-story plans with open layouts and designer details

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,400 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Prime location near American River, Lake Natoma and Sacramento State Aquatic Center

Close proximity to paved bike trails, historic sites, shopping, dining, wine tasting, entertainment and notable schools

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Montelena will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Montelena is located at 3908 Valance Way in Rancho Cordova. Call 916.472.7384 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

