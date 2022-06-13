Win One of 10 Subscriptions to GrantWatch at the Sister Cities International Southeastern Conference! Submit Your LOI Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming Sister Cities International Southeastern Conference, Florida Sister Cities International is awarding 10 GrantWatch.com subscriptions and coaching opportunities, through a competitive process. Awardees must be present at the Sister Cities International Southeastern Conference at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel in Jacksonville, Florida on July 20, 2022, to receive the award.

GrantWatch.com CEO, Libby Hikind, will be leading several workshops and will be available during the conference. GrantWatch is the leading grant listing directory featuring more than 28,420 current grants, funding opportunities, awards, and archived grants from foundations, corporations, federal, state, and local government funding sources in the USA, U.S. Territories, Canada, and International areas.

Enter for Your Chance to Win!

Interested entities should submit their project utilizing the LOI template seen at the bottom of this article. Award recipients will also receive expert assistance to guide them through the prospect research and grant writing process.

Organizations, businesses, individuals, and municipalities are eligible to apply. However, awardees must be present at the conference on July 20, 2022, to receive the award. To enter, submit your Letter of Intent (LOI) by no later than June 20, 2022, to Donna Scantlebury: donna.gflsci@hotmail.com.

What to Expect This Year:

The conference will be at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel in Jacksonville, Florida. Additionally, this year commemorates the 55th anniversary of the Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) and marks the bicentennial celebration for the City of Jacksonville.

The visiting delegates will also have the opportunity to engage with Sister City programs throughout the Southeastern region, SCI best practice leaders, and business entities. The conference events will provide a forum to promote goodwill and harmonious exchanges between the attendees.

The theme for the conference is "Empower, Enhance, Engage: Building Bridges for the Future." In addition, global Sister Cities representatives, international business leaders, as well as trade and government officials will be in attendance. The 17 states of the southeastern region of the U.S. and their international partners will join in this transformational process.

Taking place during July 19 -22, 2022, this four-day event will feature guest speakers, panelists, and workshops. In addition, topics will include:

Grant Research & Grant Writing

Media, Marketing

Project Exchanges,

Global Opportunities

Diversity & Inclusion

Along with much more!

Agenda Snapshot:

Tuesday, July 19th – Registration, Exhibitor/Vendor Set-up, and Welcome Reception

Wednesday, July 20th – Grant Workshops, Diversity/Inclusion, and International Gala featuring Paris Winningham , finalist from The Voice

Thursday, July 21st – Global Opportunities Workshops, African Summit Cape Town 2023, and Membership Development Strategies

Friday, July 22nd – Historical Tours and Business and Technical Matchmaking

Where Can You Register Your Attendance?

For more information, the details and registration for the event can be found at www.jsca.org/conference

Registration Fees

Early bird registration until June 10 : $250

Regular registration June 11 – July 14 : $300

On-site registration: $400

As well as youth registration: $250

Overall, registration includes access to 12 sessions, ground transport from the hotel to program venues, reception, two lunches, and an International Gala. The conference suggests a minimum of three attendees one of which is between the ages of 13 -18. Individual sessions are $75, lunches are $60, gala is $100, and exhibitor space/ 8 ft table is $150.

About JSCA

Jacksonville Sister Cities Association (JSCA) is a 501 (c) 3, nonprofit organization that began in 1967. The nonprofit's mission is to foster and encourage mutual understanding, friendship, and peace through cultural, economic, educational, and professional exchanges between the people of Jacksonville and the people of our Sister and Friendship Cities. Additionally, JSCA partners with eight Sister Cities: Bahia Blanca, Argentina; Curitiba, Brazil; Changwon City, South Korea; Murmansk, Russia; Nantes, France; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, South Africa and Yingkou, China with three additional Friendship Cities in China: Ningbo, Shaoxing, and Suzhou.

Download and Submit Your LOI Below

