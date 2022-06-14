ClassLink Receives 2022 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Administrative Solution

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink's complete suite of products was named the best Administrative Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. This specific award category recognizes apps or services that support education with solutions such as privacy tools, security solutions and enterprise management.

"The entire ClassLink team is thrilled to have educators and peers recognize our efforts to help school systems implement, access, and use all their digital resources in the classroom and beyond. We're proud to be able to support everyone from administrators to students as they embrace all digital learning has to offer." - George Perreault, Chief Academic Officer, ClassLink

Named the Best Administrative Solution for the second year in a row, ClassLink has received 12 SIIA CODiE Awards since 2008 in various categories ranging from Best K-12 Enterprise Solution to Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials. We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!" - Jeff Joseph, President, SIIA

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges, including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

For a complete list of all 2022 CODiE Award winners, visit: https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

