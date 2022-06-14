CPSC and Fisher-Price Warn Consumers About 13 Deaths in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers: Advise Rockers Should Never Be Used for Sleep

CPSC and Fisher-Price Warn Consumers About 13 Deaths in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers: Advise Rockers Should Never Be Used for Sleep

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are alerting consumers to at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the Rockers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents involving these or other infant products to CPSC at saferproducts.gov. CPSC investigates incidents and fatalities that occurred while infants were in the products.

Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million Rockers worldwide since the 1990s and reviews and evaluates reported incidents that occurred while infants were in the products. Fisher-Price recommends consumers visit Fisher-Price's Safe Start webpage at www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products. Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation. CPSC recently finalized a rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. The rule goes into effect on June 23, 2022.

Consumers are reminded:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

About Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price is committed to the safety of its products. Founded more than 90 years ago, Fisher-Price's purpose is to be the most trusted brand for parents and caregivers of babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. For more information on Fisher-Price please visit fisher-price.com.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 22-157

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission