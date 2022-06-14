Introducing Peachtree Foods, Parent Brand to Breakfast Favorites POPCAKE and ASHWOOD's

NORCROSS, Ga., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved breakfast brands POPCAKE and ASHWOOD'S announce a new parent brand: Peachtree Foods. Today, with more than 12,000 customers spanning 25 countries, Peachtree Foods is on a fast track to becoming a leading breakfast specialist company in the global hospitality and food service industries.

Peachtree Foods CEO David Walsh said, "Breakthrough innovation and delivering experiences that are "beyond expected" are the cornerstones of our brand. Our company has and will continue to evolve and grow to meet the demands of our customers. Today's announcement to bring POPCAKE and ASHWOOD'S under the Peachtree Foods umbrella brand is the next exciting step in fulfilling our mission to pioneer the best, most creative breakfast solutions for the hospitality and foodservice industries."

POPCAKE, first launched in 2008, is the world's first and only fully automatic counter-top pancake-making machine. Satisfied customers across the globe have enjoyed fresh, hot, delicious POPCAKE pancakes for more than a decade. In addition, POPCAKE became an industry solution for freshly cooked, self-serve hot breakfast offerings for guests during the pandemic with its contactless, self-contained and fully enclosed cooking process.

ASHWOOD'S honey products and real fruit jams are served in over 3,500 hotels and restaurants worldwide. ASHWOOD'S is focused on bringing the highest quality products by working only with the best honey farmers and fruit growers throughout Europe and North America.

Walsh continued, "We are building a powerful stable of breakfast-focused brands. Our Board and I are very excited for the future of Peachtree Foods, and we cannot wait to unveil our next breakthrough innovation later this year." Stay tuned.

Peachtree Foods focuses on innovation, industry-leading design, and delivering end-user experiences that are beyond expected. With customer service at the forefront, our Company is committed to ensuring that products and services are anything but ordinary. Peachtree Foods services customers in the hospitality, Foodservice and travel industries, including Hilton®, MGM Resorts®, InterContinental Hotels Group®, Accor®, Disney®, QANTAS airlines®, Aramark®, Alaska Airlines®, and Wyndham Hotels®, among many others. Learn more at www.peachtreefoods.com/ .

