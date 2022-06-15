AMDA College of the Performing Arts launches the first fully online Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Degrees in Acting and Music Theatre in the country

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts has answered the call to action to provide accessible performing arts education to everyone, everywhere with the launch of the first fully online Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and Music Theatre degree programs in the country.

With the number of performing arts opportunities steadily diversifying and widening across the digital landscape, it has never been more important for students to have the ability to access exceptional higher education.

The classes in AMDA's online BFA programs will provide students around the world access to AMDA's premier performing arts training, where they can train in virtual environments to perform at the professional level both in-person and within digital spaces. As part of these new online programs AMDA is including a technology package in the cost of attendance allowing all students to train with the same tech equipment which will be theirs to keep upon completion of the BFA. AMDA's commitment to equity in technology establishes a true collaborative process within the virtual classroom.

AMDA's goal is to offer the experience of learning side by side with other emerging student artists in a virtual setting regardless of geographical limitations.

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Riwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

*Please visit AMDA's website at amda.edu for a full list of states in which these programs are currently being offered. These programs are available to all students living outside the United States.

