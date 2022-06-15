Boston Hemp Inc.: What is the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9?

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THC is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in both hemp and cannabis plants. People who use these cannabinoids either through smoking, vaping or ingesting them find that they feel an increased sense of euphoria, an increase in appetite and an increased sense of awareness.

While there may be many similarities between Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, the major differences are how they are derived and classified. Sativa cannabis plants that have Delta-9 THC levels that are below .3% are classified as hemp and are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. From these hemp plants, both low grade Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC cannabinoids are derived and processed into a variety of products.

The only chemical difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is where a particular double bond is located on the chain of carbon atoms. Delta 8 has a double bond on the eighth carbon atom in its molecular structure; Delta 9 has a double bond on the ninth carbon atom.

While some people might say there are no significant differences to be found when comparing these two compounds side by side, this slight chemical distinction can lead to cognitive changes and physical effects. Users considering whether to choose Delta 8 vs. Delta 9 are choosing between two decidedly different products.

Delta 9 THC is the cannabinoid that most marijuana users are looking for when they want to get a euphoric high and is what most people refer to when they say "THC." Delta 9 binds with CB-1 receptors in the brain and can produce strong psychoactive effects like elation, relaxation, talkativeness, and laughter.

Delta 8 THC may produce mild psychoactive effects, though they are much less impactful than Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 users may be looking for the medicinal effect of this form of THC, like pain relief, anxiety reduction, reduced inflammation, and relief from insomnia.

Delta 8 is found in hemp plant material in minimal amounts and harvesting enough raw plant material to profit off the low levels of Delta 8 would take too much time, effort, and money. Instead, growers look to processors to extract and effectively concentrate Delta 8 from the raw plant material, and fortunately for hemp producers who want to extract this compound, CBD can be converted into pure Delta 8.

