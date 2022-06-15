City officials tour new Speed Queen Laundry in Long Beach

RIPON, Wis. , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Though open just a little over a month, California's first Speed Queen Laundry franchise location is already attracting attention with visits from a pair of VIPs over the weekend.

From left, are co-owner, Robert Rafia, Councilwoman, Cindy Allen, Mayor Robert Garcia, co-owner Saba Safiari, and Speed Queen Laundry franchise Training Specialist, Michelle Ly. (PRNewswire)

The Long Beach store, located at 1526 East 4th St., played host to visits by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, and Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen. Both officials thanked owners Saba Safiari and Robert Rafia for bringing a truly exceptional customer-focused business to the neighborhood as well as adding job opportunities to residents.

Safiari was excited to walk the city officials through the store and share how Speed Queen Laundry stores are changing perceptions of what laundromats can be.

"Our facilities are super clean, we do more than any other brand to promote safety, and this is where folks come and can expect a nice place for their family to be. We are always attended, and our staff are always willing to help," he said.

Rafia added that the business is doing more than giving the area a great place to do laundry; he's proud of their giving back to the community.

"I love all the many things we do for our communities, globally, but also right here in our neighborhood. Next week, for example, we'll be launching Speed Queen Wash and Learn. We're pioneering a literacy program that will provide free new books, as well as opportunities for students of local teaching programs to come and get live experience as guest readers," Rafia said.

Speed Queen Laundry franchises feature cutting edge technology such as touchscreen controls, app-based payment and rewards programs for frequent customers. Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customer exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors.

Leveraging the brand's more than 110 years of industry experience and branding as well as off-site management technology, Speed Queen Laundromat franchises enable investors to tap into the average return on investment of 30 percent that vended laundries offer.

To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC