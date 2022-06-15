ShortPoint Announces Launch of "Live Mode," a NEW platform for SharePoint Design

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortPoint Inc. (https://www.shortpoint.com/), a leading intranet design software company, takes a remarkable step forward for the industry with its launch of "Live Mode," a frontend development experience that allows for simplistic integrations, adjustments and designs that can be implemented by anyone. An important step forward for intranet design, ShortPoint boasts that its Live Mode interface, allows users the ability to edit SharePoint pages in real-time, while they see it!

ShortPoint is hosting a webinar/ launch party: July 20th, 2022 @ 12PM ET . Register at https://www/shortpoint.com/webinar

Founder & CEO, Sami AlSayyed explains, "The release of Live Mode is definitely a breakthrough milestone for ShortPoint. Giving intranet designers a design tool that allows them to see how their page design and content will look directly on the page. Our vision has now turned into reality. But this is just the beginning. We will be building more features into this new experience and I am very excited to see what great intranets our customers can create with ShortPoint."

A project, over 2 years in the making, ShortPoint has been working directly with its customers to bring the world a unified platform for complete SharePoint intranet design and customization. They have been gathering frequently requested features and listening to customer feedback to put together the best iteration of their design software yet. This collaboration has resulted in Live Mode, which allows designers to visually build and edit in real-time with an interface that is easy to use and extremely intuitive.

Anas Nakawa, CTO and Co-Founder of ShortPoint notes, "It started with a few innovative ideas that turned out to be what our customers wanted in our product and the team has worked tirelessly since then to bring it to life. We faced several challenges and this just brought the best out of every team member. We are also grateful to our customers who do not tire of providing feedback so that we can improve Live Mode to its fullest potential."

A strong example of ShortPoint's ongoing customer partnerships, Live Mode is an innovative leap forward, which has altered the landscape for SharePoint intranet design. Thanks to Live Mode, building a collaborative and engaging intranet page has never been easier to achieve.

In celebration of this product release, ShortPoint will host a webinar and a launch party on July 20th, 2022 at 12PM ET, focused on the new ShortPoint Page Builder with Live Mode .

All participants will receive a complimentary Link to download ShortPoint with Live Mode directly following the Product Launch party on July 20th.

Register Early to be a part of ShortPoint history: https://www.shortpoint.com/webinar

New customers who would like to try out Live Mode are welcome to download and activate ShortPoint now: https://shortpoint.com/trial

About ShortPoint

ShortPoint (ShortPoint.com) is a global company that is aimed at developing and constantly improving the best intranet design technology that enables users to build intranet sites from scratch with no coding, at minimum cost, and in record time.

Founded in 2013, ShortPoint has grown and evolved into a thriving, globally distributed company with over 1500 customers and more than 6 million intranet users. With international offices located in Ann Arbor, MI, Ukraine, Dubai and the United Kingdom, ShortPoint has won the hearts of some of the biggest names across numerous including: BP, General Electric, Epson, PWC, Toyota, Mitsubishi, NASA and many more in UAE such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Aramex, Mohammaded Bin Rashid Space Center, Dubai Duty Free, and Air Arabia.

