Vade Announces New VP of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in threat detection and response with more than 1 billion protected mailboxes worldwide, today announced that Brian Fravel has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Marketing. Fravel will be focused on raising Vade's overall awareness global markets and chart toward future growth initiatives.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brian to the team," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "He has that perfect mix of experience with marketing on a global scale and with the channel. There aren't a lot of marketing pros who spend 17 years at a company as large as Intel then transition to a hands-on approach at high growth start-ups. We're confident that Brian has the experience and skills needed to accelerate the growth of our marketing efforts and push the company as a whole to a new, heightened level of awareness."

In his new role, Fravel will own all aspects of Vade's marketing including demand generation, communications, campaign management, industry validation efforts and more. Fravel will assist in the company's efforts to educate the company's target market of managed service providers (MSPs) on the importance of robust threat hunting and email security solutions.

"Remote work and the current situation with Russia and Ukraine have caused an increase in cyberattacks around the world. As a result, the cybersecurity market is rapidly growing. Vade is investing heavily in marketing to accelerate sales through our MSP partners who are responsible for securing businesses that are vulnerable to attack. Brian will play a pivotal role in that accelleration."

Fravel comes to Vade with nearly 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C technology marketing, including some in cybersecurity. He has held leadership positions at companies including Nortel, Veelo, DaBella and Q5id, in addition to working for Intel for over 17 years in various marketing roles. He has a proven track record of selling ideas at the CEO level and delivering results by increasing market share and revenue in competitive, international markets.

"I came to Vade based on the company's unique product offering focused on MSP partners, aggregators, ISPs and OEMs," said Brian Fravel, VP of Marketing at Vade. "Vade's global footprint, including protecting more than 1 billion mailboxes, is extremely impressive and second only to Google. That's unique in this space and makes their AI a sigificant differentiator. My goal is to rapidly increase Vade's awareness with our partners in existing and new markets by educating the markets on the importance of providing reliable and affordable security solutions for small-to-midsize businesses who often don't have the resources to build out a robust security team internally."

