Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 A-PHY Standard-Compliant Chipsets Win Informa Tech Automotive Award for Connectivity Product/Service of the Year

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it has won the Informa Tech Automotive Award for Connectivity Product/Service of the Year for its VA7000 chipsets, the first on the market to comply with the MIPI A-PHY standard for long-reach in-vehicle connectivity. This award provides recognition of the robustness of Valens technology and the rapid market embrace of the MIPI A-PHY standard.

Since its release by the MIPI Alliance in late 2020, A-PHY, the standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, has garnered significant momentum within the industry. In 2021, the IEEE standards association adopted A-PHY. Automotive Tier-1 and Tier-2 technology suppliers have been working to adopt the standard for their next-generation solutions for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications. Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipsets are currently being evaluated by more than 30 prospective customers and partners globally, including 8 automotive OEMs.

"MIPI A-PHY technology provides the hardware foundation necessary for today's and tomorrow's innovations of automotive OEMs, from fully autonomous driving to software-defined vehicles, said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive at Valens Semiconductor. "As a leader in the A-PHY ecosystem, we are proud to have been selected for this award – we view it as yet another stamp of approval for Valens Semiconductor and for the A-PHY ecosystem as a whole. We have received strong feedback from partners evaluating our chipsets as they prepare to integrate our technology into their product roadmaps."

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards, celebrates the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology. The companies were selected based on a rigorous criteria set forth by a judging panel, supported by the WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams.

"With its VA7000 chipsets, the first on the market to comply with the MIPI A-PHY standard, Valens Semiconductor rose above the strong group of companies to earn the Connectivity Product/Service of the Year Award," said Steve Bell, Director, Data and Analytics at Informa Tech. "The panel of judges was convinced that this technology is on the precipice of broad market adoption, and we are optimistic that these chipsets will power state-of-the-art automotive systems for years to come."

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity.

For more information: www.valens.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Valens may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-1 and our other SEC filings. Valens cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Valens does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

