Construction to Begin on Luxury Multi-Family Community

SAN ANTONIO , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey, a diversified real estate investment company based in San Antonio, has closed on a five-parcel assemblage totaling 4.5 acres of land in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm plans to construct Southerly at LoSo, a high-end, 403-unit luxury apartment community, in the popular Lower South End neighborhood locally known as "LoSo." Hunter Barron, of JLL assisted Embrey with the assemblage.

Embrey Closes on Land Purchase in Charlotte’s Lower South End Construction to Begin on Luxury Multi-Family Community (PRNewswire)

"This will be Embrey's first project in Charlotte and construction will begin in late June," says Brad Knolle, Executive Vice President of Development. "There is high renter demand in the LoSo area and vacancy rates are low. We are developing a community that will deliver a living experience that is in keeping with the vibrant and trendy LoSo area."

Units will feature keyless entry, 9- to 12-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, walk-in closets with built-in shoe racks and designer finishes throughout. The property will offer luxury amenities such as a resort-style pool with shaded cabanas, a bocce ball court, a dog park, a bicycle repair and storage room and more. Also included is a seventh-floor sky lounge for residents to relax while enjoying views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.

The design team, including Cline Design and Land Design, has worked tirelessly with Embrey to create a timeless building for this iconic corner. Moore & Van Allen and Hart & Hickman have provided excellent land entitlement and environmental services to help Embrey achieve this closing. Elford, Inc. has been selected to build the project.

Southerly at LoSo is expected to begin leasing in late 2024 with completion in early 2025.

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 43,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey