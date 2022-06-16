James Scott Farrin Partner, Barry C. Jennings, Selected to "Power List" for Workers' Compensation

Jennings Selected to Highly-Respected 2022 "Power List" by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly*

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Jennings, co-leader of the workers' compensation department at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, is a respected and accomplished lawyer in North Carolina, according to North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. Jennings was honored with selection to the 2022 "Power List" by the prestigious legal news publication.*

Attorneys chosen for the "Power List" must meet strict criteria relating to their experience, skill, and achievements. They must also receive referrals from other lawyers because of the respect their peers have for them.

Jennings has a long track record of awards and accomplishments. He is a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law. Since 2015, he has been selected to the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in America*" list for workers' compensation every year. In addition, Jennings holds an "AV Preeminent" rating from Martindale-Hubbell.*

"I'm pleased to be chosen for the 'Power List,'" said Jennings. "It means a lot that fellow attorneys would recommend me to their friends and family. But most importantly, it means that I'm having a positive impact on the lives of injured workers in North Carolina."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For more information regarding standards of inclusion for the "Power List," visit https://nclawyersweekly.com/power-list%20/. For Best Lawyers in America standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com. For "AV Preeminent" standards of inclusion, visit martindale.com.

