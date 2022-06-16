A new milestone has been set in dental events with Neoss® Groups 20-year anniversary celebration at Neoss Integrate 2022.

HARROGATE, United Kingdom, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 600 dental professionals came together to Integrate, Educate, Celebrate last week from June 9th to June 11th at Neoss Integrate 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The participants were treated to three days of social activities, multiple integration opportunities and a scientific program with 40 speakers, who for the first time ever in the dental industry presented on a 4K wall and floor screen.

"I am overwhelmed with the positive feedback we have received from the participants and our speakers alike. Really pleased with how we at Neoss have managed to take dental events to a new level with the implementation of new technology never seen before in the industry. The future is bright for Neoss."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

This milestone celebration marked 20 years since the first Neoss implant was placed, and that initial patient was present on stage to commemorate the event. This was also the first time the latest 10-year data on the Neoss implants was presented along with a significant amount of positive clinical research.

"Wow, this has been 3 amazing days of education and celebration. I think all speakers did an outstanding job and that has also shown in the extremely positive response that we have received!"

Prof. Christer Dahlin, Scientific Chairman

Neoss launched multiple new products at the meeting. The most notable was the Neoss branded intraoral scanner, NeoScan 1000TM. An easy to use, fast, light weight intraoral scanner that fits perfectly into any practice's digital workflow. Other notable launches were a new surgical tray, new surgical tools, SLM implant bridges and more.

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

