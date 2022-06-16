Wisconsinites Rejoice: Stretch Zone Reaches Appleton and Delafield

Leading Stretching Concept Enters Wisconsin, Celebrates 194th and 195th Studio Openings on the Road to 200 Locations

APPLETON, Wis., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest practitioner-assisted stretching franchise, announced today its first studios to open in Wisconsin on June 20: College Ave, located at 3440 W College Ave, and Delafield, situated in the Shoppes at Nagawaukee, located at 3272 Gold Road.

Along with an additional seven studios in development throughout Wisconsin, these openings come at a key point for the brand. Just days away from its 200th studio opening, Stretch Zone's momentum is continuing to skyrocket as it provides local residents with proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help enhance their quality of life.

"Over the years, we have built an unbeatable concept with our studios nationwide, and we know that the Wisconsin locations will make a significant impact on the lives and well-being of people in the community," said Tony Zaccario, CEO at Stretch Zone. "Once residents have a chance to try out their first 30-minute stretch for free, we know they will continue coming back. We are leaving our mark on the state, and are looking forward to several more studio openings in the coming months. Until then, we can't wait for our franchise partners to open the doors to their new studios."

The College Ave studio will be owned and operated by local practicing chiropractor, Andrew Jones. With over a decade of experience, Jones knows how chiropractic and stretching complement each other, which is why he is eager to open his Stretch Zone studio. Local couple Beckie and Tony Kaczkowski, and long-time friend JoAnn Ley will own and operate the Delafield studio. The Kaczkowski's bring with them years of experience of operating successful businesses in the athletic and wellness industry, and Ley is equipped with vast expertise as an occupational therapist for more than three decades.

Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner-assisted stretching session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or looking to improve their mobility so they can spend quality time with their grandchildren, Stretch Zone is customized to meet everyone's personal needs and goals. Practitioners are nationally accredited through an internally developed training and qualification program to ensure a valuable experience to its clients. The patented stretching system has also earned the trust of chiropractors and complimentary health care professionals. This collective trust in the methodology from clients and professionals alike is why Stretch Zone offers each client their first 30-minute stretch for free.

Stretch Zone offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. In 2021, the brand partnered with Drew Brees, who sits on the Board of Directors, which strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

For more information about the Stretch Zone studios in College Ave. and Delafield, visit www.stretchzone.com/locations/college-ave/ and www.stretchzone.com/locations/delafield/.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

