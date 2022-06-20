Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies Donating 15,000 Cans of Cat Food to Support Secondhand Hounds Pet Wellness Center

MINNEAPOLIS , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies, recently ranked by Newsweek as the number two pet retailer in the nation for 2022, is hosting a donation drive throughout the month of June to secure 15,000 cans of cat food that will benefit the Secondhand Hounds Chuck & Don's Pet Wellness Center.

Chuck & Don's Pet Food & Supplies (PRNewswire)

15,000 cans of cat food being donated to benefit the Secondhand Hounds Chuck & Don's Pet Wellness Center.

The Chuck & Don's Wellness Center, located in Minneapolis, was created in partnership with Secondhand Hounds, which is one of the largest animal rescue organizations in the state, having saved more than 25,000 animals since 2009. In 2021, Chuck & Don's helped Secondhand Hounds expand their facility from 2,000 to 8,000 square feet so that it could house the "People & Pets Together" food shelf, which helps pet parents facing economic hardship receive food and other services in an effort to keep pets healthy and remain in their loving forever homes. Last year, "People & Pets Together" distributed more than 200,000 pounds of dog and cat food to nearly 1,200 households in need of assistance.

The cat canned food drive further demonstrates Chuck & Don's commitment to nourishment, a key pillar in their 5 Pillars of Pet Wellness®. By providing canned food via these critical donations, through the support of Secondhand Hounds and the Chuck & Don's Pet Wellness Center, those in need can care for their pets, resulting in fewer pets ending up at the shelter.

Cat canned food donations can be dropped off at any of Chuck & Don's 34 retail locations throughout Minneapolis and Wisconsin.

For more information, please visit www.chuckanddons.com and www.secondhandhounds.org/programs/cdpwc/.

About Chuck & Don's

Chuck & Don's is unlike any pet experience in the world. It's a community of experts, including nutritionists, groomers, and behaviorists all dedicated to holistic pet wellness. At Chuck & Don's, pet parents can find everything under one virtual and physical roof: natural food, healthy treats, supplies, grooming, daycare, training, vet services, and more. Chuck & Don's is obsessed with pet nutrition and curating the best products, and its employees have logged an estimated one million hours of food training. Chuck & Don's has created a place where customers can learn, have fun and be part of a community. Chuck & Don's is part of Independent Pet Partners family of pet wellness stores. https://chuckanddons.com/ https://IPPwellness.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Independent Pet Partners