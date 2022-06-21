Dana Holdings and Grand Oaks Capital Form Investment Partnership

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Holdings LLC ("Dana"), a private equity investment firm that makes control and minority investments across North American consumer-driven companies, is pleased to announce that Grand Oaks Capital, an investment firm founded by businessman and Paychex founder Tom Golisano, has formed a meaningful Limited Partnership with Dana.

Dana, led by Joe Falsetti, with 25 years of operating and investment experience, has a proven track record of sourcing, managing and building successful consumer platforms. It is presently seeking attractive consumer brands and companies with EBITDA of $5 to $25 million.

Joe Falsetti commented "We are grateful to Tom and his team at Grand Oaks Capital for its unwavering support and enthusiasm in providing substantial capital resources in supporting Dana's consumer platform development strategy."

"Grand Oaks Capital is excited to partner with Dana Holdings," said Tom Golisano of Grand Oaks Capital. "We are confident in Joe's leadership, vision, and historical performance and are proud to be participating in future endeavors."

About Dana Holdings

Founded in 2003, Dana Holdings is a leading New Hope, PA–based private equity sponsor with a strong track record of success within the broad Health, Beauty and Wellness sectors in North America. Dana's strategy of acquiring early disruptive brands and partnering with bulge bracket Private Equity firms such as Avista Capital, H.I.G Capital, American Pacific Group, among others, have contributed to Dana's unparalleled success. Dana seeks to invest in businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows, and robust growth prospects—investing in consumer-driven sectors. Emerging digitally native brands and businesses integral to consumer lives that are uniquely disrupting traditional purchasing and consumption patterns represent attributes the firm seeks. The firm's operating executives and advisors are a critical part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight, and senior counsel, which help drive growth and performance while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

