DISCOUNT TIRE OFFERS FREE TIRE SAFETY CHECKS DURING NATIONAL TIRE SAFETY WEEK

Helpful Tips Can Keep Drivers Safe on the Roads This Summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, wants to help keep drivers safe on the roads this summer as an expected 42 million will take to the roads for Independence Day weekend getaways per AAA. During National Tire Safety Week, which runs from June 27-July 3, more than 1,100 Discount Tire and America's Tire stores in 37 states will offer complimentary tire safety checks and free air pressure checks for any driver. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com to save on wait times in the store.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's (USTMA) annual summer initiative, National Tire Safety Week, is a critical reminder to drivers to check their tires and wheels.

According to a study from the USTMA, 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Discount Tire recommends checking tire air pressure at least once a month to help maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues. To help drivers prepare for a safe summer, the experts at Discount Tire are recommending six tire safety tips every driver should know:

Get Pressure Right and Check It Often – Check your tires' air pressure when they're cool at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling and worse gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Tires are always losing air due to impacts and pressures of bumps and turns. Temperature change affects air pressure (for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 PSI). Check Your Tread – Tread depth determines a vehicle's safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove — it's time to replace if Lincoln's head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire to have one of our technicians check your tread for free with a mobile tread depth reader that can scan your tire tread in seconds. Rotate Often – Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops. Check Your Trunk – Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as AAA. Know Your Age – The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's 6 years old or more. Shop and Get a Tire Safety Check on Your Schedule – Discount Tire makes it easy and inviting for customers to research, shop, and schedule service or installation appointments using the Discount Tire mobile app or DiscountTire.com. Research using Treadwell, Discount Tire's online tire-buying tool, to get customizable tire and wheel recommendations based on your specific vehicle, where you live, and driving habits.

"At Discount Tire, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and National Tire Safety Week is a perfect way to remind all drivers to stay safe on the roads this summer," said Mark Sorine, vice president of environmental, health, safety and quality at Discount Tire. "The increase of heat can bring dangerous tire conditions. Going the extra mile to get your tires checked keeps your family and fellow drivers safe on the road. Stop by one of our stores for help or practice one of our helpful DIY tips."

During National Tire Safety Week, Discount Tire customers can schedule a complimentary service appointment to have their tires inspected. From July 1 through July 5, Discount Tire customers can receive $210 instant savings online on select tires and wheels to celebrate Independence Day.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and serves customers at 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California. Discount Tire's latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying experience that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

