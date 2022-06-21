Epson America Appoints Joseph Contreras as Head of Sales and Channel Marketing for Business Inkjet Organization

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced Joseph Contreras has been named head of sales and channel marketing for the company's North America Business Inkjet organization. In this role, Contreras will be responsible for overseeing dealer and inside sales groups as well as channel and field marketing teams tasked with deepening dealer relationships, delivering tangible value to partners and propelling the organization to new heights.

"Over the past four years we have built a solid foundation for Epson's office print business in North America," said Contreras. "The core value of our technology resonates with dealers as they look to disrupt and differentiate with revolutionary printing solutions while delivering an exceptional service experience to their clients. I'm honored to lead the charge as we continue to accelerate the shift in the market to simple, smart printing solutions with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™."

As a well-known and respected industry executive with over 20 years of stellar sales, marketing and leadership experience, Contreras will be driving revenue growth strategies for the company's portfolio of PrecisionCore® A3 and A4 printers and MFPs and print management solutions.

"Joe has played a pivotal role in the establishment and success of the Business Inkjet organization," said Mark Mathews, vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Epson America. "He was a natural choice to lead the sales team given his track record in the industry, strong skills and proven success in the BTA channel. Through his leadership, I am confident that we will continue a rapid growth trajectory and in establishing Epson as a dominant force in the office print segment of the market."

Prior to assuming this new role, Contreras was Commercial Marketing Executive for Epson's North America Business Inkjet organization. Contreras also held a number of leadership roles at Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. where he was responsible for U.S. and Latin America marketing strategies, channel programs, strategic partnerships, and business development for the company's product portfolio. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.

