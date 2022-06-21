Fifth annual Art & Chalk Fest to take place August 20-21

WEST BEND, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns for its fifth year showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20, 10:00–5:00 and Sunday, August 21, 10:00–4:00. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.

Situated forty minutes north of Milwaukee, the festival provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums. More than twenty professional chalk artists will transform the museum's parking lot into a concrete canvas of chalk masterpieces, many of which are interactive and appear three-dimensional.

Artists and artisans will demo their art-making processes and sell their original artwork including paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more. Popular demos include glass blowing, pottery throwing, and balloon sculpture. A full listing of artists can be found at wisconsinart.org/festival.

"Art & Chalk Fest brings together some of Wisconsin's best artists whether the medium is chalk, clay, glass, or music" said Ally Wilber, MOWA curator of public programs. "We want people to soak in the abundant creativity of the Wisconsin art community."

An expanded Family Activity Zone offers a space for kids of all ages to ignite creativity with interactive performances, art-making projects, and a community chalking area. The food truck and beer garden features a variety of food options and a selection of Lakefront Brewery beers and non-alcoholic options.

Festivalgoers can enjoy live music throughout the weekend surrounded by the MOWA Gardens with performances that include Donna Woodall, Boom Forest, Moonglow, No Seatbelts, and Mambo Surfers.

MOWA offers free museum admission on Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition on view, Tom Jones: Here We Stand, showcases more than 120 works by the Madison Ho-Chunk photographer in his first full-career retrospective.

Find full event details at artchalkfest.com.

Special thanks to the event sponsors: Travel Wisconsin, City of West Bend Tourism Commission, and Horicon Bank.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art collects and interprets American art through the lens of a single state. MOWA has two permanent venues—the West Bend "Mothership" and MOWA | DTN in Milwaukee's Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel—as well as two partnering community organizations that create access across the state.

