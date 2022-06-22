FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly announcing that attorney Peter Sobota has become Board Certified in Aviation Law. Board certification is The Florida Bar's official independent determination of a lawyer's expertise to practice in a specialty field of law. It is the gold standard for Florida lawyers, representing recognition by a lawyer's peers that they have attained a level of professional expertise in their chosen field. Visit Aviation Law Florida for more information about Peter Sobota and the wide range of aviation legal services available.
An aviation education and more than 35 years of flying experience provide a unique basis for understanding aviation legal issues. Mr. Sobota earned his degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a minor in Aviation and Aerospace Safety, which provides a foundation for the technical knowledge, expertise, and skill needed to understand complex aviation matters. He holds a commercial pilot certificate with multiengine, instrument, and high performance ratings, and is also a licensed Part 107 small unmanned aircraft systems (drone) pilot. Peter Sobota is a standing member of The Florida Bar Aviation Law Committee and is AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, which recognizes the highest level of professional excellence for legal knowledge, communication skills, and ethical standards.
Peter Sobota grew up in Hollywood, Florida, graduated from South Broward High School, and currently resides in Weston, Florida with his wife and children. He began his law practice in a prominent Fort Lauderdale law firm before founding the law firm SOBOTA P.L. and launching Aviation Law Florida. His main office is located in Davie, Florida and features convenient access from all South Florida airports. Peter Sobota is also a member of the D.C. Bar and admitted to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court. A representative list of available aviation legal services includes:
- FBO General Counsel
- Aircraft Sale and Purchase
- Airport Operations
- Air Charter Operations (Part 135)
- Pilot Schools (Part 141)
- Repair Stations (Part 145)
- Vendor Agreements
- Contract Negotiation and Review
- Fuel Purchase Agreements
- Hangar Leases
- Aviation Litigation
- Aircraft Lien Levy and Sale
- Signage and Advertising
- Airline Labor Law
- Small UAS (Drones)
- Regulatory Compliance
- Airman Licensing and Certificates
- FAA Enforcement Actions
- Insurance Claims
Peter Sobota can be reached by phone at (954) 668-2782, by email at psobota@sobotalaw.com, or visit SOBOTA P.L. on the web at http://www.AviationLawFlorida.com.
