Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Co., Ltd. and Augmind Ltd. collaborate on providing new groundbreaking, AI-driven, technology services in Japan

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Co., Ltd selects Augmind's unique and cutting-edge Extended Reality & AI technologies to build a one-of-a-kind AI Content Production System

HERZLIYA, Israel , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakuhodo DY Holdings Co., Ltd. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Masayuki Hishima), one of the largest advertising and public relations companies in Japan, and its cross-sectional R&D organization [Creative Technology Lab, Beat ("Beat")] selected Augmind, an Israeli-based deep-tech company specializing in inventing new XR & AI technologies, as their technology enabler. This came after a lengthy process of evaluating multiple other well-known and global companies.

Hakuhodo is soon to launch an exclusive and innovative AI-tech service called H-AI UPRES, that automatically restores low-resolution, dated, damaged or compressed footage and content, and converts it to fully remastered, 4K resolution (and higher), digital assets, using cutting-edge AI technology. Additional key aspects of this service entail face-swapping and AI-Teleshopping, ready to be streamed in ultra-high resolution as never seen before. The service is said to target media related stakeholders and other IP holders (incl. NFTs).

Ken Matsuzaki, Creative Director at Hakuhodo Inc., stated that "Through Augmind's ground-breaking specialties we are able to expand our services for our clients and provide them with a true next-level quality content and assets at a very competitive cost."

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Co., Ltd.'s H-AI UPRES service is only the beginning of the two companies' cooperation and talks about additional potential joint ventures are at hand. These include the potential for the adaptation of this content into AR & VR experiences, which will ultimately enable a swift integration into the Metaverse.

In parallel, Augmind is now gearing to launch its new flagship, MaxScene, a superior and holistic developers suite, promising to revolutionize the entire process of creating Extended Reality (XR) graphics, and empowering even novice developers with the tools to easily create state-of-the-art high-res realistic 3D content within a few simple clicks. Previously, this could only be seen on powerful PCs and consoles. This 3D content is automatically created to be performance-ready and presented smoothly on all web and mobile platforms. Augmind's goal is to ultimately clear the path for global metaverse adoption.

"Augmind is honored to be joining forces with one of the most reputable agencies in Japan, representing some of the strongest brands across the continent and we look forward to servicing their clients via this collaboration," says Augmind's CEO, Ran Kern

About Augmind Ltd.

Augmind is a future-oriented company at the forefront of 3D, AR, VR, and MR visualization. Its proprietary technology uses the latest developments in AI to produce fast-loading, staggeringly life-like XR content that runs on all web and mobile platforms and is cost-effective to produce.

By deploying advanced AI systems, Augmind slashes content-creation time without any compromise in quality, reduces costs, and delivers superior results in days, rather than weeks.

