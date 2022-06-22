PENNSYLVANIA ADULT & TEEN CHALLENGE CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF A VISION OF WHOLENESS

REHERSBURG, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1962, Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge has been at the forefront of recovery. As the non-profit organization celebrates sixty years in 2022, Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge continues to expand the vision of its founder, the Reverend David Wilkerson, to offer faith-based comprehensive treatment programs to thousands of men and women struggling with addiction. In 1958, he began intervening in the lives of addicted young adults and by 1962, Rev. Wilkerson expanded his vision onto the 16-acre farm in Rehrersburg, PA. The farm, known fondly as "God's Mountain," is where Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge is headquartered today. In its sixtieth year, Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge has served thousands of individuals through its faith and evidence-based continuum of care.

PAATC Logo (PRNewswire)

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge (PAATC) offers medically supervised detoxification, short term 30-day clinical treatment, long-term faith-based programming, and all levels of care for men and women including multiple levels of counseling. Satellite locations include short and long-term residential care treatment center in Cheswick, PA as well as six outpatient centers, Naaman Center, located in Elizabethtown, Elizabethville, Quarryville, Lancaster and Lebanon. Through a faith-based continuum of care, PAATC and Naaman Center are able to help approximately 3,000 individuals each year with a goal to serve 10,000 individuals a year by 2027.

About Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge and Naaman Center

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge and Naaman Center are committed to bringing wholeness to individuals caught in a seemingly hopeless struggle with addiction. At PAATC, we believe that through a relationship with Jesus Christ, there is the hope of recovery for everyone struggling with substance use disorders and dependency issues. The mission of bringing wholeness to the hopeless began with PAATC' founder and continues to this day.

Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge will celebrate the 60th anniversary at the 3rd annual fundraising Gala on November 4th at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading, PA.

