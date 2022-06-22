Windsor-Essex, Ontario launches targeted campaign to attract U.S. tech companies to Canada

WINDSOR-ESSEX, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Invest WindsorEssex (IWE), the lead economic development organization for the Windsor-Essex region, launched a marketing campaign in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana targeting small to medium-sized technology companies to expand their operations into Canada's rapidly growing automobility capital.

The campaign, Windsor-Essex: A Bridge to Your Future, showcases the region as a prime location for foreign direct investment as a result of its strategic location, access to world-class talent, quality of life and thriving innovation ecosystem.

The campaign strategy includes videos, social media, billboards, display ads and search engine marketing tactics designed to drive audiences to a landing page (TheFutureIsWe.ca) profiling the Windsor-Essex region's value proposition and next steps to future expansion.

As the home of the Canadian Automobility Hub (first-of-its-kind in Canada EV ramp-up factory) and the future location of Canada's first gigafactory (NextStar Energy Inc.), Windsor-Essex is quickly becoming one of the nation's leaders in innovation and technology in the automobility space and beyond. Located at the United States-Canada border in the heart of the richest consumer market in the world, Windsor-Essex provides access to talent and trade from Canada and across the globe.

Windsor-Essex is located at the beginning of Ontario's innovation corridor and is directly linked to the Waterloo region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) through the Macdonald–Cartier Freeway (Highway 401). It has a key advantage above its Canadian neighbouring cities: a short bridge's distance to a burgeoning talent pipeline and a region that is ready for the future of automobility. It's a region that is like no other in terms of its proximity to important industry and tech hubs and in its position as a talent incubator.

Windsor-Essex is putting a direct call out to businesses and individuals in the United States to cross into Canada's innovation hub — a bridge to future expansion and endless opportunities.

Quotes

"We are actively calling on forward-thinking technology companies and individuals to expand and invest in Windsor-Essex. The region is on the forefront of technology innovation, and we are opening our doors to opportunities and future partnerships. Our strategic location, strong binational talent and support network make Windsor-Essex a top destination for investment. We invite you to cross into Canada's innovation hub and become part of North America's gateway to the future."

- Stephen MacKenzie, President and CEO, Invest WindsorEssex

