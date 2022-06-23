ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS LAUNCHES R.O.W., A NEW MEN'S ACTIVEWEAR LINE

The versatile collection, which delivers style and comfort for leisure or work through intentional design, is now available online and in all 260 Academy stores

KATY, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, today announced the launch of its newest private label men's activewear brand, Right of Way (R.O.W.). The menswear line is designed with intentional fits, comfortable materials, and relaxed styles that meet everyday needs.

The inaugural collection features shorts, pants, joggers, polos, t-shirts, and long sleeves in different mix and match colorways. The color palette allows shoppers to create custom looks for any occasion from their favorite pieces. The brand's sizes and prices range from small to 2XL and $19.99 to $34.99, respectively.

"R.O.W. provides the guy on the go with a collection of athletic-inspired essentials that seamlessly integrates into his lifestyle from workday to weekend and everything in between," said Eli Getson, Senior Vice President and General Merchandising Manager of Apparel at Academy. "Whether you're taking a video call, running errands, or grabbing dinner, these accessible pieces create an effortless style."

R.O.W has versatile closet staples for everyone. From moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool to hidden pockets for distraction-free storage, comfort and function are built into every piece.

The collection is the latest addition to Academy's exclusive lineup of private label brands including Magellan Outdoors, Freely, BCG, and more.

R.O.W. is now available at academy.com/row and in all 260 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations, along with convenient shopping options like free shipping on orders over $25 and Buy Online, Pick Up in Store.

