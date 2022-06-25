Ronnie C. Wright To Launch Sports Podcast Network With Amblacks Media

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, former award-winning writer for the Bleacher Report, announced today a launch of a new sports podcast network, THE BOAT (Best Of All Time). The network will include a host of world-class sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Wright and Amblacks Media (www.amblacks.com).

Ronnie C. Wright (PRNewswire)

Wright who studied at Florida, Harvard & Stanford and, authored 28 books said, "Today is the right time to shine in the world of sports with relevant content. Podcasts takes the game to another level."

The BOAT Sports Podcast Network will "sail" September 1 with seven: podcasts: "The Ronnie C. Wright Podcast" – "NFL Intro," "The Lunch Bunch," "Platemate Club" "The Really," "Brand New Bag" and "7AJoe."(www.theboat.network ).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amblacks Media