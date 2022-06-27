Techy Partners Up With InMotion Entertainment, The Largest Airport Electronics Retailer

It's a great day at Techy!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy is all about partnerships that improve the customer experience. The expanding franchise company has partnered up with InMotion to make it easier for customers to buy the latest headphones at airports throughout the nation. Techy and Inmotion trade-in-to-trade-up service will allow customers to sell their used headphones to Techy to purchase InMotion's new headphones. This service will be available in 116 stores throughout the country.

Techy repairs electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. They also set up smart home installations and TV mounting/dismounting. Experimax is a company specializing in Apple product repairs and upgrades, pre-owned sales, and trade-ins for iPhones, iPads, Macbooks. (PRNewsfoto/Techy) (PRNewswire)

In their partnership, Techy will buy back all types of headphones from BlueTooth headsets, wireless headphones, etc. Traveling customers now can save when shopping in airports when it comes to high-quality headphones brand.

InMotion retail stores carry Apple, Beats, Clever, Google, Sony, and other brands of headphones. Shopping at the airport is convenient for frequent travelers, but Techy and InMotion work together to make it cost-effective.

Over 120 InMotion retail stores are in airports throughout the country. Marshall Retail Group/InMotion has 65 years of industry experience and is a subdivision of WH Smith, the leading retailer for traveling customers. Its expertise is in developing distinguished airport store concepts that capture the essence of each city's local lifestyle and culture. Over the years, MRG has helped evolve 300 standalone stores across the U.S., with half its locations operating inside 46 airports nationwide.

One of the major commonalities between Techy & InMotion is expanding to help provide its customers with more service and product options for their electronics. Techy has launched and operated over 230 franchise throughout the country and have expanded internationally in Brazil, South Africa, and more. Customers can visit a nearby Techy store for smart device repairs, the latest devices, and accessories. Techy is a one-stop shop for its customers' electronic needs.

Both companies partnering up together will allow them to expand their customer base and serve tech lovers who travel for work, school, or vacation. Now, customers can have a place to sell their unwanted headphones. Instead of getting rid of their old headphones, they can put them towards new headphones that they are eyeing. It is a win-win for both companies and their customers. In the future, Techy and InMotion Entertainment are looking to expand their services to make shopping at the airport an inclusive experience.

