VAPORESSO Won Red Dot Award Product Design 2022 with its VAPORESSO XROS 2

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading vaping brand VAPORESSO has taken home the Red Dot Award: Product Design [2022] with its VAPORESSO XROS 2 last month in Germany.

As an authoritative symbol of excellence in the field of international industrial design, Red Dot Award has honored many products for their appearance and design.

VAPORESSO XROS 2 is a bold attempt by VAPORESSO to combine trendy visuals with a delicate 150-degree-curved high-gloss surface. The product provides users with an aesthetic that integrates elements inspired by science fiction and avant-garde concepts.

VAPORESSO's core team for design boasts experience from Fortune 500 companies and globally renowned aesthetic institutions, bringing diverse and fresh concepts to the design process.

In 2021, VAPORESSO received a Red Dot Award for an environmentally friendly product that incorporated recyclable paper into the design concept. This reflects how VAPORESSO prioritized consumers' needs and the world at large when creating the products.

VAPORESSO unveiled a new brand LOGO this April. By establishing a clear identity built on innovation, perseverance, and empathy, the brand aims to bring more focus to vapers across the globe. Following that, intending to bring new excitement to its users, VAPORESSO announced a collaboration with artists in the UK and launched new co-branded products.

Created in 2015, VAPORESSO now has become a major innovator in the vaping industry. One of the largest global vaping device providers in the world, VAPORESSO's parent company SMOORE, is the first to be publicly listed in the industry, with a valuation of over 25 billion USD, which set a significant milestone in history.

Supported by SMOORE, VAPORESSO is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while improving the quality of life for its users. It creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment. The brand has gained fans from more than 60 countries and regions with its popular vape kits.

To communicate with consumers and stay connected to users, VAPORESSO actively participated in many exhibits this year, including the Vapexpo Lille 2022 in April, the Vaper Expo UK event in May, and the Dubai World Vape Show in mid-June. On June 25th and 26th, at the Hall of Vape Stuttgart 2022, VAPORESSO incorporated the design concept of its new logo into its exhibit and stunned attendees with its new GEN PT60 | 80 S.

Vapers all over the world may expect more surprises from VAPORESSO in the second half of the year as it continues to show up in different locations across the globe and gain popularity among users worldwide.

