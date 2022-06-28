INSIGHT GLOBAL JOINS 48IN48 TO HELP ELEVATE 48 NONPROFITS' WEBSITES IN 48 HOURS

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national staffing services company, partnered with nonprofit 48in48 at their Social Justice Build Event, June 24-26, to build and enhance 48 nonprofit organizations websites over the course of 48 hours. Volunteers from Insight Global donated their time and expertise to help nonprofits whose missions are to promote social justice topics like inclusivity and diversity.

A group of Insight Global volunteers from across the country, including designers, web developers, marketing and content experts, and project managers, teamed up with nonprofits, The Foundation for Learning and Literacy and The Insight Global Family Foundation (IGFF). IGFF is Insight Global's charitable arm that provides grants to employees experiencing personal and financial hardships due to unplanned events.

"Our team was thrilled to put our time and talents to work over the weekend to help these vital organizations shine through their digital footprints," said Allison Green, senior director of philanthropy at Insight Global. "This is just one of the many ways that our employees roll up their sleeves to be the light to our communities throughout the year."

48in48's signature events enable nonprofits with limited resources to build dynamic websites – an important task given the pivotal role websites play in a nonprofit's ability to establish credibility, drive awareness of its mission, increase participation in events and fundraise. This particular event was dedicated to aiding nonprofits that support and create justice for people of color.

"Taking action to shift mindsets, behaviors and practices toward an equitable and inclusive world is at the heart of my role at Insight Global," said Korryn Williamson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Insight Global and one of the company's volunteers. "Working with nonprofits who share our goal of taking care of one another was a profound way to spend my weekend."

The Social Justice Build Event was the second 48in48 event Insight Global has sponsored and participated in. It also marked the second time Insight Global's volunteers earned second place for creating the most improved website.

"We're thrilled with the success of our Social Justice Build Event and are inspired by the enthusiasm for our cause as well as the professionalism and skills showcased by each team of volunteers," said Sima Parekh, activist and executive director of 48in48. "We look forward to the next event and equipping more organizations with online tools, so they can concentrate on their ultimate goals."

Insight Global volunteers took part in the event as part of the company's Summer of Service, an initiative that encourages employees to give back by volunteering during the summer and beyond. All Insight Global employees receive five paid time off volunteer days to use throughout the year.

To learn more about ways Insight Global gives back, visit www.InsightGlobal.com/BeTheLight.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 64 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

